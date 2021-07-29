Key Issues

High health security alert has been adopted in Jamunaha, Nepal- India border point, in view of increasing possible risk of COVID-19 pandemic. The southern neighbor, India is witnessing increasing threat of latest new variant of coronavirus. With this, Nepalese migrant workers are returning back home at present. According to the district public health office chief Dhirjung Shah, they were examining the health of the entrants to Nepal in view of the pandemic threat. Of late, local Nepali are found thronging to Indian city Rupaidiya for shopping. The Area Police Office, Jamunaha chief Purna Khatri shared that 500 to 600 migrant workers are daily entering in Nepal via the border point. Meanwhile, Indian migrant workers are also found returning to India via border points.

Source: National News Agency Nepal