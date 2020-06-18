General

Tokha municipality has distributed health supplies brought from Nagqu municipality of China in its all wards.

Nagqu municipality, a prefecture level city north of Tibet, had handed over the health supplies to Tokha municipality on May 28 to prevent and control COVID-19 infection.

Tokha municipality mayor Prakash Adhikari said that the health supplies brought from China as a support have already been distributed in all wards.

Thirty thousand different types of mask, 300 thermal guns, 3,000 sets of PPE, 3,000 medical isolation glass, 5,000 gloves, 3,000 medical shoes and sanitizers were provided by Nagqu municipality.

The health supplies worth around Rs 18.6 million were provided by China.

Source: National News Agency Nepal