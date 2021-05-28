Key Issues

Medical equipment and supplies provided by the government of United Kingdom and Finnish government to help contain the surge of COVID-19 cases have been handed over.v

At a programme organized at the Tribhuvan International Airport today, the health equipment and supplies sent by the government of the United Kingdom and Finnish government from chartered flights were handed over to Minister for Health and Population, Hridayesh Tripathi.v

The shipment arrived in a chartered flight dispatched by the Finnish Government includes 350,000 FFP2 masks; 100,000 KN95 masks; 232,500 gloves; 30,000 gowns; 2,498,000 facemasks; and 350,000 face shields.v

On the occasion, Ambassador of Finland to Nepal, Pertti Anttinen, handed over the materials to Health Minister Hridayesh Tripathi.v

Minister Tripathi thanked the Finnish Government for its generous support, which would help contain the surge of COVID-19 cases.v

The timely support received from the Government of Finland reflects the longstanding development partnership and friendship among the people of both the countries. The Government of Nepal deeply appreciates Finland’s solidarity to Nepal at this hour of difficulty, reads a press release issued by the Foreign Ministry.v

The support received today is in response to Nepal’s request to Finland, communicated bilaterally as well as through the European Union’s Civil Protection Mechanism, for supporting Nepal with COVID-19 related vaccines, medicines, equipment and supplies.v

Similarly, in order to support Nepal in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of the United Kingdom has provided medical equipment and supplies to Nepal.v

Ambassador of the UK to Nepal, Nicola Pollitt, handed over the materials to Minister Tripathi.v

Minister Tripathi expressed gratitude to the British Government for extending helping hands when Nepal is facing a huge challenge in saving people’s lives from the resurgent second wave of the pandemic.v

This assistance from the UK is in keeping with long history of the close and friendly relationship between Nepal and the UK including at the people’s level, he stated.v

Ambassador Pollitt assured the Minister Tripathi of continued British cooperation to Nepal.v

The medical items generously provided by the UK include 260 units of ventilators (130 CPaP and 130 BiPaP machines), assorted consumables to last around four weeks, and 19,200 eye protectors. The same charter flight also carried oxygen concentrators donated by NepalMedUK, a charity organization based in the UK.v

Source: National News Agency Nepal