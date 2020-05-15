Health & Safety

The government has despatched 14 thousand 700 units rapid diagnostic test (RDT) kits to various States by land and air route with the objective of expanding the scope of COVID-19 tests.

Ministry of Health and Population spokesperson Dr Bikas Devkota said at a regular press briefing on Thursday that 7,000 medical supplies including the RDT, VTM and PPE were send to State-1, State-2, Karnali State and Sudurpaschim State via air and surface route.

He said the government has the plan to expand the coverage of COVID-19 tests in 28 districts of these four States.

According to him, the government has carried out 22 thousand 664 real time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests so far. Similarly, 62 thousand 327 samples have been tested as per the RDT method. The number of people staying in quarantine is 15 thousand 600 while 272 people are kept in isolation so far. Among the people kept in isolation, six are in Kathmandu and 266 are in districts outside Kathmandu.

Source: National News Agency