Health Workers at District Hospital Salle Unpaid for Six Months



Salle: Health workers working on scholarship contracts at District Hospital, Salle, have not been paid for the past six months. They have raised concerns about not receiving their salary since November 2024.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the Chairperson of the Hospital Development Committee, Tek Bahadur Kusari, stated that issues have arisen in providing salaries to 12 health workers on scholarship contracts. This delay is due to the hospital not receiving the necessary budget since November. The Department of Health, which typically sends the budget to districts via the Social Development Ministry of Karnali Province, has not yet addressed the issue, despite repeated communications from the hospital.





The affected health workers include seven medical officers, two dental surgeons, and three public health officers, all of whom have been without pay for six months. In response to the situation, the health workers have brought the matter to the attention of several authorities, including the District Hospital, Social Development Office, District Administration Office, Office of the Chief Minister and Council of Ministers, Ministry of Health and Population, and the Department of Health.





As a form of protest, the health workers have suspended all health services, except for emergency care, for an indefinite period.

