A team of health workers comprising doctors from Jumla-based Karnali Academy of Health Sciences, Teaching Hospital, is going to Nepalgunj today to assist after Covid ward of Bheri Hospital in Nepalgunj faced acute shortage of human resources.

The team under the leadership of Chief of the Department of Anesthesia and Intensive Care of the Academy, Dr Prabin Giri, is leaving for Bheri Hospital, said Registrar of the Academy, Bishwo Raj Kafle.

The six-member team comprising doctors and health workers are going to be deputed after the request of the Ministry of Health and Population.

Preparation has been made to leave for Nepalgunj if flight takes place. Dr Giri said, “We will assist in treatment of patients in Bheri Hospital staying there around 10 to 14 days.”

The government has formed a team at the Karnali Academy of Health Science, Teaching Hospital, for the treatment and management of coronavirus. The team would reach and help there where there is problem. Such team is mobilized for certain period.

More than 73 health workers of Bheri Hospital have been infected with the virus so far. Some of the coronavirus infected health workers are even involved in treatment of other infected people in lack of human resources, according to the Bheri Hospital.

Source: National News Agency Nepal