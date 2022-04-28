General

As the hearing in a case filed by Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) Governor Maha Prasad Adhikari against the government's decision did not complete at the Supreme Court on Thursday, the hearing on the petition has been scheduled for Friday as well.

Though the division bench of SC Justices Sapana Pradhan Malla and Tanka Bahadur Moktan started hearing on the case on April 26, it was scheduled for Thursday citing limited time. The next hearing is fixed for Friday due to time constraint.

NRB Governor Adhikari on April 17 had filed a case at the SC demanding abrogation of the decision made by the government to form a probe committee to investigate into him without prior information and justification. Governor Adhikari was thus suspended from his position.

However, he had returned to his regular duties after the SC stayed the decision of the government with an interim order on April 19.

Source: National News Agency Nepal