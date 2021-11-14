General

The Supreme Court (SC) on Sunday held hearing on all types of cases including the habeas corpus cases.

Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher JB Rana had assigned 10 benches for the hearing. Of them, a division bench of Justices Kumar Regmi and Dr Kumar Chudal issued a writ into a habeas corpus.

Likewise, Justices Tej Bahadur KC and Dr Manoj Kumar Sharma heard a case of habeas corpus on a case of murder attempt. Likewise, orders have also been issued after hearing into three other cases.

Hearing into the cases was stalled at the SC on Friday too.

The Supreme Court judges had been refusing to conduct the hearing since October 24, calling for Chief Justice Rana's resignation after allegations that he sought a share in the expansion of the Council of Ministers and that raised a question on the dignity of the judiciary.

Source: National News Agency Nepal