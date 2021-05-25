General

The hearing on the writ petitions filed at the Supreme Court against the dissolution of the House of the Representatives (HoR) will begin from Thursday. A total of 30 writs have been registered at the apex court on the House dissolution so far.

The hearing of the cases assigned to regular bench will begin on Thursday while those assigned in constitutional bench will begin on Friday. According to joint spokesperson at the SC Devendra Dhakal, hearing of 19 writ petitions assigned in regular bench will begin Thursday while 11 writ petitions assigned at Constitutional Bench will begin on Friday only.

Twenty-six writs were registered seeking order to restore the House while four others have sought order to re-appoint KP Sharma Oli to the post of the Prime Minister.

Source: National News Agency Nepal