The District Court Kathmandu has finishing taking statement from Sandeep Lamichhane, suspended Captain of the Nepali National Cricket on a rape case registered against him.

The statement was taken from Lamichhane in the case registered against him by office of public prosecutor. The statement was taken before the single bench of Judge Madhav Prasad Ghimire on Tuesday. Hearing on the case would begin from coming Wednesday.

A case was registered at the Court on last Monday against Lamichhane on the charge of raping a 17-year-old girl.

The office of the public prosecutor has demanded 10 to 12 years of imprisonment for Lamichhane in the case registered. The police report submitted to the public prosecutor has also recommended for the same duration of imprisonment for the accused.

Lamichhane, who has been in police custody since he was arrested following a FIR filed against him, has been denying the charge of raping the teenager girl. He had given statement that he is innocent and did not rape the girl.

He was arrested from the Tribhuvan International Airport on October 6 on the charge and remains in judicial custody since then.

Source: National News Agency Nepal