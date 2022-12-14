Health & Safety

The Gandaki Medical College Teaching Hospital and Research Center has brought a Heart Centre into operation in Pokhara.

Chief Minister of Gandaki Province Krishna Chandra Nepali Pokharel inaugurated the facility amid a function here today.

On the occasion, CM Pokharel expressed his confidence that the Centre could benefit heart patients from Pokhara and surrounding areas.

Stating that the provincial government has prioritized the availability of health services to general people in an easy and accessible way, he praised private sector’s contributions to health services.

The Center having a Critical Care Unit will provide quality treatment service for heart patients, said the Center’s Chairperson Khuma Prasad Aryal. This will relieve heart patients from far-flung villages who had to travel as far as Kathmandu for treatment, he said.

The Hospital Principal Prof Dr Rabindra Shrestha informed that the hospital has been upgradated to 550 beds from 300, adding that it receives around 800 patients on a daily basis.

Source: National News Agency Nepal