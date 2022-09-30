General

A heavy rain occurred last night has caused damages to properties in Diktel of Khotang district. A house of Kul Bahadur Basnet of Diktel Majhuwagadhi Municipality-1 was damaged after the heavy rain. The Basnet family is taking shelter to its relatives after the house was collapsed.

Likewise, a house of Nayindra Rai in the municipality was also damaged after the flood entered the house.

Chairman of Ward No. 1 of Diktel Majhuwagadhi Municipality Nabraj Rai said several cases of property damages are recorded after the rain. In many places, the goat barns are collapsed, killing many goats. “The victims have called us for relief after the damages,” he said.

However, no human causality is reported in the district, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Khotang Manjil Mukarung said.

Almost all the rural roads in the district are blocked due to the landslips and the local residents coming home for Dashain and Tihar from different places are either stranded or are forced to walk on foot.

Source: National News Agency Nepal