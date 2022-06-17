General

The Meteorological Forecasting Division, Department of Hydrology and Meteorology has predicted heavy rainfall at some parts of the country today due to influence of monsoon winds, cautioning the people to remain alert to possible risks.

One or two parts in Province 1 and the Madhesh Province are likely to receive heavy rainfall today while the risk remains for soil-erosion and landslides at hilly regions of these provinces. Likewise, levels of waters in rivers and intermittent rivers are likely to rise and daily life of the people and transport sector may be affected by monsoon activities.

Today, there is partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lupmbini Province along with the hilly regions of rest of the province and partly cloudy in the rest of the country, the Division said in its bulletin.

Presently, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is taking place a few places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

Similarly, there will be generally cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province , Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and partly to generally cloudy in the rest of the country tonight.

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning has been forecast at some places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of Lumbini Province and at one or two places of hilly regions of rest of the province. Chances remain for heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1 and Madesh Province.

Source: National News Agency Nepal