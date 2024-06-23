Heavy rain likely in Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki and Lumbini



Kathmandu: Heavy rain is likely in some places of Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki and Lumbini this afternoon and night.

According to the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, currently there is influence of Monsoon system in most parts of Koshi, Madhesh, Bagmati and Gandaki provinces and eastern part of Lumbini province and partial influence of local and westerly winds in the rest of the country.

The weather at present is generally cloudy with some places in Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki and Lumbini experiencing light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning.

Later this afternoon, the weather will be partly to mostly cloudy across the country with a possibility of light to moderate rain in some places of Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki and Lumbini provinces as well as some places in the rest of the country. There is also possibility of heavy rain at one or two places in Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki and Lumbini.

Similarly, tonight the weather will remain partly cloudy to mostly clear in hilly parts of the country including Kos

hi, Madhes, Bagmati, Gandaki and Lumbini. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning at some places of Koshi, Madhes, Bagmati, Gandaki and Lumbini provinces as well as at some places of Karnali and Sudurpaschim provinces.

In the next 24 hours, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning in some places of Koshi, Madhes, Bagmati, Gandaki and Lumbini provinces as well as in some places of Karnali and Sudurpaschim provinces.

Source: National News Agency RSS