General

The country at present witnesses a general impact of monsoon winds.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, the weather will be generally cloudy throughout the country today while light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of hilly region of Province 1 and Bagmati Province, and at one or two places of Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Karnali Province and at a few places of rest of the Provinces.

Similarly, heavy rainfall has been predicted at one or two places of Bagmati, Lumbini, Gandaki and Karnali Provinces.

Tonight there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country while light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of hilly regions of the country and at a few places of rest of the country.

The Division has warned of landslide, soil erosion, debris flow and other monsoon-related disasters in hilly regions and urged one and all to remain alert to possible incidents. Similarly, as it predicts, the level of waters in rivers and seasonal rivers may increase and monsoon may have its impacts on people's daily life and the transport sector as well.

Similarly, on Thursday afternoon, there will be generally cloudy across the country while light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to take place at some places of hilly regions of Lumbini, Karnali and Sudur Paschim Provinces and a few places of the rests of the country. On Thursday night, three will be partly to generally cloudy across the country and light to moderate rain has been predicted at some parts of Province 1, Madhesh Province and the Bagmati Province and a few places of the rest of the provinces.

On Friday afternoon, three will be partly to generally cloudy across the country with chances of light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning at some parts of Lumbini and Karnali Provinces and at a few places of Tarai regions while in night there will be partly to generally cloudy across the country. Light to moderate rain has been forecast at a few places of Province 1, Madhesh Province and Sudurpashim and one or two places of the rest of the provinces.

The Division has updated the weather status with the latest meteorological analysis in its weather forecasting bulletin issued this morning for the next three days.

Source: National News Agency Nepal