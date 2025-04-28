Heavy Snowfall Disrupts Trekking and Communication in Khumbu Area



Khumbu: Heavy snowfall is affecting the Khumbu area in Solukhumbu district, disrupting normal life and causing significant challenges for both tourists and local residents.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the snowfall began on Sunday, impeding mobility in the region. Karma Sherpa, the Senior Vice-Chairperson of the Trekking Agencies Association of Nepal (TAAN), reported that tourists in the Gopyo area are struggling due to the disrupted trekking routes. The snow has covered roads, making it difficult for trekkers to proceed, although the exact number of affected individuals remains unconfirmed.





Compounding the situation, an American tourist who embarked on a trek in the Sagarmatha area has gone out of contact. Lamakaji Sherpa, Chairperson of the Sagarmatha Pollution Control Committee, noted that the 63-year-old US citizen was last seen at the Sagarmatha National Park check post on Wednesday. Search efforts are ongoing, but the snowfall has hindered progress in locating the missing person.





The severe weather has also impacted expeditions to Mt Everest, with most climbers remaining at the basecamp. Local authorities and relevant agencies are prioritizing the safety of tourists and residents, coordinating rescue and management efforts amidst the challenging conditions.

