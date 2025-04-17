Heinous Crimes Committed During Conflict Cannot Be Condoned: PM Oli



Kathmandu: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has emphasized that inhuman and heinous crimes committed during the conflict cannot be forgiven as the country moves towards concluding the transitional justice process. In his speech at the Sixth National Convention of the National Ex-Army and Police Organization of Nepal (NEAPON), PM Oli, who also serves as the Chairman of CPN (UML), assured that the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and the Commission of Investigation on Disappeared Persons are committed to delivering justice to conflict victims.





According to National News Agency Nepal, PM Oli declared that there would be no further delays in forming these commissions and condemned any acts of murder, violence, religious disharmony, or anarchy. He highlighted that Nepal has embraced a democratic system after overcoming authoritarian rule, and such actions are not acceptable.





PM Oli noted, “We are now in a federal democratic republican system. You can go to the people and contest in the election. After winning the election, when the UML started unprecedented works for development and prosperity by forming a government of its own, we were displaced at the instigation of the reactionaries. We are now in a coalition government.”





He further emphasized the nation’s history of unity and committed to ensuring a prosperous and undivided Nepal for future generations. He assured that the country’s borders would remain intact and national pride preserved, while the society continues to uphold its cultural values.





Reiterating the importance of national unity with social harmony, PM Oli urged the need to strengthen the trust of ex-servicemen and police organizations, as the UML leads efforts to foster national unity. He also called for a youth conference on Democracy Day on April 24 to celebrate the country’s progress in people’s rights and development.

