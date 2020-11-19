General

Hello Student Programme' is going to be launched in Province 1. The Ministry of Social Development has been making preparation to launch the programme in order to teach the students by telephone as the situation is not conducive to resume the schools physially. Moreover, there is presence of only less number of students in online class due to coronavirus pandemic.

The programme is to be launched with an objective of giving continuity to teaching learning activities targeting the students who are not able to join online class as well as students of coronavirus hit areas.

Director at the Provincial Education Directorate, Rajendra Budhathoki, said that preparation has been made to launch the programme in 10 local levels of six districts in the first phase.

Budhathoki added that agreement has already been reached to launch the programme at Pakhribas municipality and Sangurigadhi rural municipality of Dhankuta, Chhathar rural municipality of Tehrathum, Barju and Gadhi rural municipalities of Sunsari, Kachankabal and Kamal rural municipalities of Jhapa and Karabari rural municipality of Morang.

The agreement is yet to be signed with Miklajung rural municipality of Morang and Chulachuli rural municipality of Ilam.

He shared that the students would be taught through close user group sim card of Nepal Telecom. The sim card could be used only students and teachers and Rs 129 would be enough for one month.

The SIM card would be provided to students free of cost and mobile balance would be provided to the students and teachers for three months.

Source: National News Agency Nepal