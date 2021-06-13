Health & Safety

The 129 medical equipment such as electronic bed, ICU bed, ECG bed among other essential supplies provided by the humanitarian organization in Michigan, the USA was handed over to the Hospital through Golbazar Municipality, said Jeeba Pokharel, Chief of Helping Hand Nepal Chapter.

Golbazar Municipality Mayor Devnath Shah expressed his confidence that with the new essential supplies, COVID-19 temporary hospital will be able to provide more quality healthcare services to COVID-19 suspected and infected persons.

The Helping Hand Nepal had also provided the Municipality oxygen cylinders, PPE, sanitizers, surgical gloves and surgical masks for the COVID-19 response worth Rs 300,000 on May 7, it was shared.

The Golbazar Municipality is mulling to build a well-equipped regional-level Trauma Centre in its locality once the pandemic begins to subside, the, Mayor Shah shared.

Source: National News Agency Nepal