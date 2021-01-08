General

Government has alerted all to take enough precautionary measures in curtailing the virus spread after Bird Flu is found in several states of India.

The bird flu is reported in several states including Kerala, Madhya Pradesh in India.

The Livestock Service Department has alerted the quarantine offices and banned import of poultry and chicken from India.

According to Veterinary Hospital and Livestock Service Centre Chief Dr Dayaram Chapagain, import of birds, poultry products and chicken is banned with the spread of bird flu in neighbouring India.

Source: National News Agency Nepal