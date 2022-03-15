General

The High Court Dipayal, Rajpur has sentenced a two-month jail term and penalty of Rs 20 to a person for posting cast-malicious content on social media targeting Mayor of Dhangadhi Sub-Metropolis, Nripa Bahadur Wad.

The High Court issued the verdict sentencing Om Prakash Pandey of Boradandi, Kailali with the jail-term and penalty for making caste-discriminatory expression through social media.

A divisional bench of High Court Dipayal's Acting Chief Judge and Judge Sagar Bista issued the verdict, shared Information Officer of High Court Dipayal Rajpur, Nara Bahadur Negi.

A complaint was lodged against Pandey for putting malicious content against Dhangadi Mayor Wad on social media. At the moment, four persons including Patiram Sob had lodged a complaint against Pandey for latter's malicious expression.

Responding to a petition, the Kailali District Court on 15 December 2020 had penalized Pandey with Rs 500. Reversing the district court verdict, the high court had sentenced Pandey with two month jail term and penalty of Rs 20. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal