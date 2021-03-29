General

A high-level training on national security has kicked off from today. The training is organised by Nepali Army Command and Staff College, Shivapuri.

The training is organised with the objective of providing information on various aspects of national, regional and international security, exchanging knowledge and facilitating works of coordination amongst the related bodies in the formulation of the national security strategy and defence policy and implementation of the national security policy.

Twenty-seven persons from the various ministries of the Federal Government, the Tribhuvan University, all the three security bodies and media houses are attending the training held at the Shivapuri-based defence College.

Inaugurating the sixth edition of the training, Chief of General Staff Prabhuram Sharma said broad-based, integrated, comprehensive and coordinated efforts were needed to face up the security challenges posed by the cyber, climate change and pandemics.

He said the future of any nation depended upon its national security and development, emphasizing that prosperity could not be achieved without national security. General Sharma said he had attended the national security training organised in 2016 and got the opportunity to understand the different aspects of national security. He expressed the confidence that the National Defence University to be established in the near future would further enhance the national power and capacity.

College Commandant, Major General Hiralal Joshi said the open discussions and interaction would help in the enhancement of national security.

Foreign affairs experts, professors, journalists, cartographers, retired high-ranking army officers and political scientists among the scholars would impart the training.

Source: National News Agency Nepal