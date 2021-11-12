General

A high-level panel assigned to examine the persisting disputes in the BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS), Dharan submitted its report to Prime Minister and BPKIHS Chancellor Sher Bahadur Deuba.

The Committee chaired by Minister for Health and Population and BPKIHS Pro-Chancellor Birodh Khatiwada visited the Prime Minister at his official residence, Baluwatar this morning and submitted the report.

Health Secretary Dr Roshan Pokhrel and Dharan Sub-Metropolis mayor Tilak Rai are other members in the Committee which was formed on October 22. It was given 21 days to assess the situation and to suggest on ways for resolving the issues.

Talking to media following the submission of the report, Minister Khatiwada said he was hopeful that BPKIHS Senate taking place soon would implement the suggestions and find a solution to the existing imbroglio.

“The formation of the Committee followed the applications of six Senate members for the investigation into the BPKIHS issues,” he said.

During the development of the report, the team had consulted the agitating sides, BPKIHS staff, teachers, students, local representatives, political parties’ representatives and other bodies concerned. Besides, the reports of the committees formed in the past were also studied, the Minister said.

The team assessed the alleged irregularities at BPKIHS, months-long doctors’ agitation and the demand for removing its officials. It may be noted that BPKIHS doctors have been agitated since four months citing that corruption and irregularities were rife in the organisation.

Source: National News Agency Nepal