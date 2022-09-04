General

Hotels and eateries along Nagdhunga-Naubise road section have been charged of serving the customers with substandard food at exorbitant cost. Some travelers who visit such eateries have even claimed that rude treatment on the part of hoteliers and workers was quite common.

But this is not the first time that the customers were cheated by the hoteliers run along the highways.

As per the government rule, the hoteliers are supposed to post the price tag of the products/service they offer. However, this is not duly implemented and also there is no improvement on the quality of food they sell.

Most of the travelers complain that they have no choice for hotels but of drivers- forcing the customers to pay high price for the low quality food and that could also be stale sometime.

Tara Dutta Bhatta, who was travelling to Kathmandu from Darchula, entered Kantipur Hotel at Khayarghari here for meal but shared that he paid high price for low quality food adding that he had no other choice.

Another passenger Ambika Shrestha had also the similar story to share, "This is the obligation of the passengers to pay high for the low quality foodstuffs."

However, the hoteliers admit that the price is bit higher in the hotels near the highway as they have to pay some benefits to the drivers and should offer free meal to the driver and helpers as well.

Against this backdrop and heavy criticisms on the service of the hoteliers along the highway in Dhading district, the District Administration Office and District Small and Cottage Industry Office have intensified the monitoring of the hotels.

Hotels and eateries at Benighat, Salangghat, Dharke, Naubise and nearby locations were inspected by the authorities on Saturday.

Some hoteliers have been punished for charging higher price and selling substandard foods.

Chief of District Small and Cottage Industry Office Meghnath Gautam said the hotels along the highway were found charging unusual price but for the poor quality services.

Chief District Officer of Dhading Krishna Prasad Lamsal said the owners selling their goods and services without price tag have been ordered to do so within a week and were warned against the wrongdoings.

Source: National News Agency Nepal