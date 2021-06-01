General

The Himalaya Airlines is transporting anti-COVD-19 vaccines free of cost. The Airlines operated through Nepali and Chinese joint investment is bringing 200 thousand of the one million vaccines provided in grant by the government of China.

Senior Vice-Chair of the Airlines, Bijaya Shrestha said the vaccines would be brought in via four flights.

According to him, 105 boxes of the first lot of the vaccines have been brought to Kathmandu this morning. The vaccine was brought from Kunming of China. It arrived at Tribhuvan International Airport at 6.28 am today.

It is stated that 200 thousand doses of vaccines have been packed in 417 boxes. Himalaya Airlines is sending its plane to China again on Wednesday to bring the remaining vaccines.

Shrestha said the Airlines will be contributing 192 thousand USD (equivalent to Rs 22.5 million) by conducting four cargo flights free of cost.

Source: National News Agency Nepal