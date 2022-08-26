General

The Nepali airline operator has tested flights as part of a training session for its pilots from Thursday between 12 pm and 5 pm, said Director General for the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal engineer Pradip Adhikari.

For this purpose, an aircraft belonging to the Airlines landed at the airport at 12 pm on Thursday, he said.

Now, only Jazeera Airways is regularly operating commercial international flights at the airport after testing flights on May 16. The flights are scheduled three days a week (Monday, Wednesday and Saturday).

Source: National News Agency Nepal