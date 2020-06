General

The Himani Trust Kathmandu has provided various medical goods to the Dhangadhi Sub-Metropolitan City. Trust members Tej Bahadur Singh and Tapa Raj Joshi handed over the goods to the sub-metropolis mayor Nripa Bahadur Od on Sunday. The Trust is run by former Crown Princess Himani Shah.

The Trust provided 100 pairs of personal protective equipment (PPE), 2500 surgical masks, 2500 pairs of gloves, soap equivalent to Rs 100 thousand and water valued at Rs 100 thousand.

Source: National News Agency