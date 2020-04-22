General

The historic Kantibhairav festival of Gokarneshwor has been halted this time owing to lockdown against the global pandemic of coronavirus.

The cultural festival is observed each year for five days beginning from the midnight of the fourth day of dark fortnight in the month of Baisakh as per lunar calendar.

The festival of historic, religious and cultural importance has been observed since the era of King Manadeva, the first king of Lichhavi dynasty would begin from this midnight if the schedule was not disrupted by stay-at-home order, according to Gokarneshwor municipality spokesperson Manoj Kumar Dhungana.

Ritually, the festival begins with the Gokarneshwor folks cleaning their homes, court yards and community. Though the festival is not taking place this year, locals have cleaned their houses and surroundings, it is said.

However, Guthi and Nitya puja will be held, according to Gokarneshwor ward no chair Shree Kumar Shrestha.

