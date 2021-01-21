General

Historic Tashi Chhyoling monastery, a religious tourist destination, at Ghunsa village of Phaktanglung Rural Municipality in Taplejung has been dilapidated for want of conservation.

No efforts have been taken so far to repair or conserve the monastery, local resident Pema Sherpa lamented. Situated 3500 meters above sea level, the monastery that dates back more than 1,000 years was built for Buddhist followers to conduct their regular rituals, said a 90-year-old Lakpachheten Sherpa.

"This is the first monastery in the district. Other monasteries were constructed later," he said.

Earthquakes that occurred so far have made the monastery so vulnerable, he said. Concerned authorities are apathetic while the local people cannot repair the monastery for want of budget, he said.

The monastery is under the support of wooden poles, said a priest Pemachhembe Sherpa, adding that it may cause physical and human loss in case the building collapses.

Ghunsa rich in cultural diversity, a Bhote settlement in majority, is where there is an entrance to Kanchanjangha Mountain. Hundreds of tourists pass through the settlement on a daily basis.

Source: National News Agency Nepal