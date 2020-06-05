General

The Nepal Army (NA) has prepared two holding centers with the capacity of accommodating 1,000 people in Bhaktapur to put Nepali citizens to be rescued from abroad amidst the COVID-19 crisis.

Medical/health teams have been mobilised in the centers meant for keeping the citizens from State 1 and 2.

The government has started bringing Nepali nationals home from abroad from today.

People from State 1 and 2 among those returnees are to be kept in the center. The NA Birdal Battalion Suryabinayak and the Nepal Police teams, medical teams from the Bhaktapur Hospital and NA have been mobilised in the centers based in Imperial Banquet at Katunje of Suryabinayak municipality-5 and in Heritage Banquet based in Radhe Radhe of Madhyapur Thimi municipality-4.

The Imperial Banquet is for the State 1 people and the Heritage Banquet is chosen for holding the people from State 2.

The centers also have the presence of Nepal Red Cross Volunteers.

According to NA Battalion Chief Shiva Poudel, a NA vehicle had already left for TIA to pick up returnees arrived at the Tribhuvan International Airport from Myanmar via the flight of Myanmar Air Force. As he said, the centers meet the WHO standards.

There was only one people from State 1 in the team that arrived today from Myanmar and the person was sent to the holding center in Kathmandu. But people from the state in the following flights this afternoon will be brought here, he said.

The returnees will be kept in the centers until the respective states arrange their departures to the respective home districts. —

Source: National News Agency