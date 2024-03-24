Holi being celebrated in hilly areas

Kathmandu: Holi, the festival of good will and harmony, is being celebrated today in the hilly parts of the country. The festival is being celebrated in the Tarai tomorrow. During the festival relatives and friends gather and playing with colors and water. Also called Phagu Poornima, during this festival people throwing colourful powders and water to each other while dancing and singing as well. People of all ages, the old people, youth and children participate in festival. It is believed that Holi festival is observed as a celebration of the victory of truth and the destruction of falsehood. Dhirendra Premarshi, an expert on the cultures of Nepal, said that Holi festival has played contributed to minimizing inequality and discrimination in the society. Meanwhile, the District Police Range Kathmandu has said that the security apparatus has been strengthened to avoid any untoward incidents during the Holi festival. More than 400 police personnel have been deployed for security in the valley alone, Senior Superintendent of Police Dineshraj Mainali of Kathmandu Valley Police Office. Source: National News Agency Nepal