General

Holi festival was celebrated in the mountain and hilly districts of the country in an enthusiastic manner today. People took part in the celebrations by smearing one another with different colourful powder and exchanging mutual harmony

Holi festival is celebrated on the full moon day in the month of Falgun every year in mountain and hilly districts. However, Tarai districts observe the holi festive next day of poornima or full moon.

The holi festival that carries a message of mutual harmony and goodwill with the arrival of spring season has been celebrated since ancient times with colourful powders and coloured water. Lately, coloured-water-filled balloons are being used to hurl at one another.

Holi, the festival of colours, is now being celebrated in a more decent way in recent period due to police intervention.

Like every year, a large number of people including foreign tourists gathered at Basantapur in Kathmandu on Monday to celebrate the holi festival in a colourful atmosphere.

People in the Tarai are celebrating the holi festival on Tuesday.

It may be noted that different types of negative activities like consuming marijuana and alcohol in the name of entertainment as well as smearing harmful chemicals and throwing water-filled balloons at vehicles and pedestrians during the festival is now on the decline.

Source: National News Agency Nepal