Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Bhanubhakta Dhakal expressed hope that the Holi festival, also called the Fagu poornima, would foster mutual harmony and intimacy among the people in Nepali society.

Giving a message of best wishes on the occasion of Fagu poornima today, Minister Dhakal said the festival would also promote fraternity and contribute to national unity. The Minister made aware the people to maintain health and safety standard while celebrating Holi festival in view of the Covid-19 threat still prevailing in the country.

In the message, he mentioned that Holi, the festival of colour, is marked as a symbol of victory of truth.

"The festival is being observed with fanfare in hilly region today and in Terai region with special gusto," he said, expressing best wishes to all Nepali sisters and brothers on this occasion.

Source: National News Agency Nepal