Chief Minister of Madhes Province, Saroj Kumar Yadav, has said Holi, the festival of colours, fosters harmony and goodwill among different communities.

In a message on the occasion of Holi festival today, Chief Minister Yadav mentioned that such festivals encourage communities to investigate, preserve and promote their original traditions and culture.

Stating that unity in diversity is the main identity of the country, he opined that every caste and religions have their own cultural importance and original traditions.

The Chief Minister wished new excitement, enthusiasm and motivation to all Nepalis living in the country and abroad on this festival, the festival of mutual harmony and goodwill.

Source: National News Agency Nepal