Holi festival inspires to achieve goals of development and prosperity: PM

Kathmandu: Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has expressed the belief that the festival of Fagu Purnima (Holi) would inspire all Nepalis to achieve the goals of good governance, social justice, development and prosperity with new enthusiasm, enthusiasm and enthusiasm. In a message of best wishes to all Nepalis on the occasion of Holi festival today, Prime Minister Dahal said the festival would represent the sentiments and inter-identity of all classes, castes, languages, geography and cultures. "I extend my best wishes to all Nepalis at home and abroad on the auspicious occasion of Holi festival, which is celebrated with enthusiasm in all the mountainous and hilly regions on the first day and in the Tarai-Madhes on the second day," he said in a message of best wishes. The festival, celebrated with gaiety and is considered as the victory of truth over falsehood and good over evil, will inspire human life to be colorful and joyful, the PM noted. "The multi-ethnic, multi-lingual, multi-cultural a nd multi-religious characteristics in Nepali society have not only established our national pride and pride, but also developed a national culture that respects and assimilates each other's identity, self-respect and culture," the message reads. Source: National News Agency Nepal