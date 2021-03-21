Entertainment, Fashion

Holi, the festival of colours, has officially kicked off in Mithilanchal today.

A 15-day procession named Mithila Madhyamiki Parikrama is organized to observe the festival.

The locals in Mithilanchal area have exchanged vermillion today to mark the beginning of the festivity.

The main celebration day this year falls on March 28 (to be celebrated in hilly region) and on 29 (to be observed in Terai area).

During the 15-day festivity, the people here dance, sing and extol the deeds of Ram and Sita.

Furthermore, they have painted the idol of Lord Ram and Sita. It is believed that Ram and Sita had sheltered at Kanchanban (Kanchan forest) of Mahottari and celebrated Holi there in Vedic Treta Yug.

Source: National News Agency Nepal