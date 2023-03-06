General

Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Sudan Kirati expressed his confidence that the Holi festival would help further strengthen cultural and emotional unity among all Nepalis.

In a Holi celebration organized by the Prime Television on the occasion of Holi festival here today, Minister Kirati asserted, "We are in a country with multiple languages, cultures and religions. The Holi festival has potency to iron out mutual differences and weed out enmity with each other by splashing colours to one another."

"The festival is gradually further strengthening emotional unity between Terai and mountainous regions," he noted.

Underscoring the need of moving ahead to the path of economic prosperity by unleashing potentials of tourism sector, the Minister argued that it was imperative to promote cultures to enhance tourism in the country.

According to him, tourism could be developed by integrating natural heritages with culture thereby linking it with prosperity of the country.

Furthermore, Kirati urged concerned ones to work towards promoting Holi festival as, he viewed that the festival was being more popular among youths lately.

On the occasion, artistes Indira Joshi, Pramod Kharel and Jyoti Magar among others delighted the participants gathered to observe the festival with their musical performances. --

Source: National News Agency Nepal