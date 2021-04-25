General

The Barpak Suliot rural municipality in Gorkha has announced a public holiday in the locality today in commemoration of those killed by the Gorkha earthquake. The quake had hit the country on April 25, 2015 with its epicenter of Barpak, killing around 9,000 people. Today marks the sixth memorial day of Gorkha quake.

Rural municipality chair Bishnu Prasad Bhatta stressed the need for staying alert and prepared for potential disasters in the future.

A total of 72 people of Barpak had lost lives in the disaster.

Source: National News Agency Nepal