Home Minister Advocates for Local Emergency Godowns for Disaster Preparedness



Kathmandu: Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak has emphasized the necessity of establishing emergency godowns at local levels to enhance disaster risk reduction and response. Speaking at a program titled Disaster Dialogue with Home Minister on Sunday, he highlighted the critical role of local governments in managing natural disasters effectively.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the Home Minister underscored the importance of empowering local governments to implement policies by constructing warehouses. These structures would serve as essential hubs for storing basic goods needed during emergencies. Lekhak insisted that each local level should develop such facilities to ensure readiness and swift response in times of disaster.





The Home Minister clarified that there is no need for local levels to construct new buildings for these godowns. Instead, they should allocate space within their existing office buildings. He called for federal and provincial government support in these efforts, emphasizing that the foundation of disaster preparedness should be rooted in local governance.

