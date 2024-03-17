Home Minister asks APF to fully implement laws

Kathmandu: Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane has said no one has to wait for order to do works specified by the laws, and report could be submitted after execution of the work. At an inspection visit and senior officers' conference at the Armed Police Force Headquarters on Sunday, Home Minister Lamichhane directed the officials not to delay in implementation of laws. Issuing a five-point directive to the APF, he said any unprofessional behaviour would not be tolerated under any pretext. Actions would be taken against commander if attempt were made to save such persons carrying out unprofessional conducts, Home Minister Lamichhane warned. He further said promotion and responsibility would be determined based on performance evaluation. The Home Minister expressed his commitment to formulate policy, plan and programme as per the capacity of the government to keep the morale of human resources high along with physical and technical upgrading of the organisation. Source: National News A gency Nepal