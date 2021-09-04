General

Home Minister Bal Krishna Khand has directed the officials and stakeholders for prompt management of flood victims and reconstruction of the damaged structures in Melamchi area.

The Home Minister made this statement in course of carrying out an inspection visit to Helambu and Melamchi areas in Sindhupalchok district on Saturday.

On the occasion, he stressed the need for constructing check dams in the Melamchi and Indrawati rivers so as to minimise losses caused by flooding.

A detail study for constructing dams in the rivers would be carried out, he said.

A team comprising Minister Khand inspected flood-hit Melamchi bazaar and surrounding areas and Ganesh bazaar at Helambu Rural Municipality-2.

The inspecting team included lawmaker Sher Bahadur Tamang, former minister Mohan Bahadur Basnet, Vice Chairperson of the National Planning Commission Dr Bishownath Poudel, Province Assembly members Yubaraj Dulal and Nima Lama, Home Secretary Tek Narayan Pandey, Director General of the Department of Roads Arjun Thapa, Deputy Director General of the Department of Irrigation Pradip Thapa, Chief Executive of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority Anil Pokharel and Chairperson of Helambu Rural Municipality Nima Gyaljen Sherpa.

Five people were killed and six others injured and 20 had gone missing in the flooding in the areas occurred on June 15 and July 31. Many houses, over 15 bridges and hundreds of hectares of lands were damaged in the disaster.

Source: National News Agency Nepal