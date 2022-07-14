Key Issues, politics

Home Minister Balkrishna Khand has directed the authorities concerned to immediately arrange rescue, relief and residence for those rendered displaced due to landslide at Arughat rural municiplaity-1, Shyamchet in Gorkha.

Home Minister Khand directed Home Administration, Ministry's disaster management division, Chief District Officer of Gorkha Shanker Hari Acharya and district-based security agencies to arrange treatment to the landslide survivors.

CDO Acharya said landslide had buried the home of locals including Bir Bahadur Gurung and the entire village was at risk with landslide taking place from both sides of the village.

CDO Acharya shared that a team of Nepal police and Armed Police Force had reached the landslide-hit area on Wednesday evening to rescue the disaster survivors.

As informed, the landslide had buried six houses. No human casualty has occurred in the site.

Source: National News Agency Nepal