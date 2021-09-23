Key Issues, politics

Home Minister Bal Krishna Khand has directed the officials to ensure prompt supply management by curbing illegal activities in the time of festive season.

At a meeting on monitoring in the Ministry on Thursday, Minister Khand drew attention of the officials towards possible black marketing, sales of date expired goods and medicines, and asked the subordinate bodies to book the wrongdoers as per law.

“It is the state’s first priority to safeguard citizen’s life and work for their welfare. We are committed to meeting this responsibility,” the Minister instructed the officials.

Consumers’ rights activists, transport entrepreneurs, industrialists, government officials and security officials were present on the occasion.

Minister Khand also urged the businesspersons to sell huge quantity by making less profit in the festive season. He urged the transport entrepreneurs to become serious in reducing road accidents.

On the occasion, he also assured to take initiatives to talk to the Prime Minister for the maintenance of roads that were damaged in the monsoon season.

Also speaking at the programme, Home Secretary Tek Narayan Pandey cautioned the traders stating that public health should not be belittled through the market system.

In the monitoring, the health protocols will also be assessed like the pricelist.

Likewise, Secretary at the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies Dinesh Bhattarai said that the line agency officials have been instructed to take stern actions if the traders were found selling date expired goods.

Source: National News Agency Nepal