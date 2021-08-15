Key Issues

Minister for Home Affairs Bal Krishna Khand has said that protecting the people's life was the first condition in adherence to the constitution. At a virtual programme organised after an inspection visit to the Police Headquarters on Sunday, Home Minister Khand directed the police officers and chiefs of provincial police office from all seven provinces to be more serious towards the citizens and country by further strengthening and deepening the relations between the government and police. Stating that the government was very sensitive towards the cases of violence against women and children as well as the suicide case, the Minister said while asking the security officials to work in reduction of such cases. The Home Minister recalled that Nepal Police always fulfilled its duties being in the forefront to address the multi-layer problems as the social responsibility, adding that the government was positive for capacity building of all police personnel, controlling crimes and using technology in investigation. He also appreciated the campaign launched by the Nepal Police to prevent and control COVID-19 infection, stressing the need of using the capacity of retired police personnel of the Nepal Police in maintaining law and order in the country. Home Minister Khand monitored the Digital Forensic Lab, Polygraph Section, Data Centre and Central Police Health Desk at the Police Headquarters and enquired about the activities there. On the occasion, Home Secretary Tek Narayan Pandey laid emphasis that police personnel should always be determined to public security and nation's prosperity through their duties. He said that the police organisation should be made more professional, resourceful and techno-savvy. Inspector General of Police, Shailesh Thapa Chhetri expressed the commitment to make the organisation more professional and energetic, adding that Nepal Police was committed to controlling black marketing and reduce damages caused by disaster.

Source: National News Agency Nepal