Home Minister instructs Nepal Police to ensure citizen are safe and secure

Kathmandu: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Home Affairs, Rabi Lamichhane, has directed police personnel to deliver in a way that each citizen could feel safe and secured. Following his inspection to the Nepal Police Headquarters today, the Home Minister directed them to sue anyone in any incident on the basis of evidences, instead of the command from anywhere. As he asserted, investigation into any incident should be result-oriented and law should be applied to all equally. On the occasion, he also laid a wreath on the Police Martyrs Memorial inside the Nepal Police Headquarters. The Deputy Prime Minister also visited a museum based in the Nepal Police Headquarters. He also acknowledged the roles of former and incumbent police personnel who contributed to the building the police institution and promoting of its image. Urging police employees to fulfill the given responsibilities by abiding by law, he urged the institution to ensure the career enhancement opportunities for its staff. He highlight ed the need of seeking help of technology and producing skilled workforce to address crimes assisted by the technology. He also instructed the police administration to address cases affecting women, children, aged citizens and the people with disabilities with special priority to ensure a prompt justice to them. Acknowledging the issues relating to usury and mismanagement of cooperatives as a grave challenge, the Home Minister urged the police administration to focus on controlling economic crime, fraud, cyber-crime and drugs smuggling. Inspector General of Police, Basanta Kunwar, said the Nepal Police is committed to implementing the Home Minister's direction. Source: National News Agency Nepal