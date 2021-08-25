General

Home Minister Bal Krishna Khand has enquired about the progress so far of Bhairahawa International Airport.

Home Minister Khand took stock of the work progress from Secretary at the Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Yadav Prasad Koirala, and Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, Rajan Pokharel, at the Home Ministry today.

In response, Secretary Koirala and Director General Pokharel said that India has been requested for calibration flights and the airport could be inaugurated in three months once the Indian team completes its works.

They briefed Minister Khand that all the required buildings and physical infrastructures have been constructed and its finishing work is underway.

Responding to Minister Khand's query about the pressure in domestic flights after the operation of international flights from Bhairahawa, Director General Pokharel said that it would not make any effect on it.

They briefed the Home Minister about progress of the airport construction, problems, problems to be surfaced in international flights and landing and issues to be resolved from political level.

Source: National News Agency Nepal