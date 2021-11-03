General

Minister for Home Affairs, Bal Krishna Khand, has inspected the flood and landslide affected areas of Dadeldhura district today.

He took stock of damages caused by landslide at Ganyapdhura rural municipality 1 and 3 of Dadeldhura. Chairperson of Ganyapdhura rural municipality, Nabal Bahadur Malla, briefed the Acting Prime Minister, Khand, about the details of loss caused by landslide and flood.

During the inspection, Home Minister Khand reached Ruwakhola village, the birth place of Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, and inquired about the damages caused by landslide there.

On the occasion, he assured landslide and flood survivors of making arrangement of relief support soon. The Home Minister also expressed commitment that the government would provide possible support for construction of houses.

Three persons lost their lives in recent unseasonal rain in the district while a huge amount of property was damaged. .

According to report, property worth more than Rs 1 billion was damaged at Ganyapdhura-1 alone. More than one dozen houses of Partol village are at risk of landslide and locals of vulnerable areas have demanded to shift them to safer places.

Similarly, 250 households of Ganyapdhura rural municipality are at risk of landslide and flood.

Home Minister Khand inspected landslide and flood hit areas of Dadeldhura, Bajhang and Baitadi districts today.

Source: National News Agency Nepal