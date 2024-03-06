Home Minister Lamichhane assumes office

Kathmandu: Newly appointed Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane assumed office on Wednesday. He vowed efforts to return the usurped public land to the government ownership. "Take stringent action against those usurping public lands," he directed the subordinates. DPM Lamichhane made aware the employees that transfer is a regular process, so there is no point in taking it as punishment. "People must feel safe when they see police in uniform. So, you can work accordingly," he said. The Home Minister was welcomed by Home Secretary Dinesh Kumar Bhattarai, IGP Basant Bahadur Kunwar, Inspector General of the Armed Police, Raju Aryal, among others. Source: National News Agency Nepal