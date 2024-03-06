Contact Us

Home Minister Lamichhane assumes office

Kathmandu: Newly appointed Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane assumed office on Wednesday. He vowed efforts to return the usurped public land to the government ownership. "Take stringent action against those usurping public lands," he directed the subordinates. DPM Lamichhane made aware the employees that transfer is a regular process, so there is no point in taking it as punishment. "People must feel safe when they see police in uniform. So, you can work accordingly," he said. The Home Minister was welcomed by Home Secretary Dinesh Kumar Bhattarai, IGP Basant Bahadur Kunwar, Inspector General of the Armed Police, Raju Aryal, among others. Source: National News Agency Nepal

Recent Posts

About

Nepal News Gazette is a leading online news portal that provides up-to-date news and information on various topics related to Nepal.

The website covers a wide range of categories, including politics, business, entertainment, sports, and more. The team behind Nepal News Gazette is dedicated to delivering accurate and reliable news to its readers. More

Recent Posts

Categories

Pages

Copyright © 2024, Nepal News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.