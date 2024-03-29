Contact Us

Home Minister Lamichhane wants effective delivery from security bodies


Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Home Affairs, Rabi Lamichhane, has stressed that security agencies should act sternly to curb drug abuse and social offences.

During his visit to the District Administration Office in Jhapa on Friday, he urged security bodies based in the district to demonstrate competence in their operations. He also wanted them to disregard any directives of unethical nature and not to consider the accused’s political connection.

“Deliver in a way that assures changes to citizens,” he urged.

Lamichhane also pledged accountability promotion during his term as the Home Minister.

Jhapa’s Chief District Officer, Bandhu Prasad Bastola, briefed the Home Minister on the security situation in the district, highlighting the challenges and the efforts being made to address them.

Source: National news agency – RSS

Recent Posts

About

Nepal News Gazette is a leading online news portal that provides up-to-date news and information on various topics related to Nepal.

The website covers a wide range of categories, including politics, business, entertainment, sports, and more. The team behind Nepal News Gazette is dedicated to delivering accurate and reliable news to its readers. More

Recent Posts

Categories

Pages

Copyright © 2024, Nepal News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.