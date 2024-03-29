Home Minister Lamichhane wants effective delivery from security bodies



Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Home Affairs, Rabi Lamichhane, has stressed that security agencies should act sternly to curb drug abuse and social offences.

During his visit to the District Administration Office in Jhapa on Friday, he urged security bodies based in the district to demonstrate competence in their operations. He also wanted them to disregard any directives of unethical nature and not to consider the accused’s political connection.

“Deliver in a way that assures changes to citizens,” he urged.

Lamichhane also pledged accountability promotion during his term as the Home Minister.

Jhapa’s Chief District Officer, Bandhu Prasad Bastola, briefed the Home Minister on the security situation in the district, highlighting the challenges and the efforts being made to address them.

Source: National news agency – RSS