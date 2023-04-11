General

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Home Affairs, Narayan Kaji Shrestha, has said the government would be reviving the bill relating to the Citizenship Act.

Speaking at a press meet organised by the Press Centre, Rupandehi today, the Home Minister said, "The right to citizenship is constitutionally guaranteed and none should be forced to live in a state of statelessness."

"Since I assumed the office as the Home Minister I have been saying that none who is eligible to obtain the Nepali citizenship shall be denied it," he said, promising to take the bill ahead in a way that it could ensure the people's Constitutional right to get the citizenship.

The Minister further said that national consensus was needed in regard with some of the citizenship issues. As he said, the peace process would conclude only after the completion of issues relating to the transitional justice.

"Process to complete the transitional justice issues have begun with the presentation of the Bill to amend the Truth and Reconciliation Commission Act and the Commission on the Investigation of the Enforced Disappeared," the Minister said.

The Deputy Prime Minister said the prosperity was possible only if we could bring the nation's economy to a track by addressing existing issues in economy promptly. He added that discussions with experts were being planned to identify possible ways for the way out.

The Prime Minister himself is effortful to record reform in economy, according to him.

The Minister went on to say that good governance was his priority and he was alert to possible political and other undue pressure in the administrative and security.

He pledged to ensure peace and order and to combat black market and crime.

Source: National News Agency Nepal